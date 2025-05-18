Azerbaijan Automobile Federation hosts exhibition of speed cars in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. On May 18, the second day of the “Evolution of Speed” project in Baku featured an impressive display of high-speed cars and supercars, Trend reports.

The exhibition was organized by the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation with support from Nazar Holding and the Baku City Executive Authority. The event took place from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM, spanning the area from Aziz Aliyev Street to the square in front of the Gosha Gala Gates.

These cars, which captured the attention of speed enthusiasts, stood out not only for their dynamic performance but also as a testament to human ingenuity, showcasing the latest in automotive technology and innovation.

Throughout the two-day exhibition, visitors had the chance to explore a wide range of vehicles, learn more about their features, and connect with fellow car lovers.

The project offered a glimpse into the evolution of automotive engineering - from classic cars to cutting-edge speed machines.