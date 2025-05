BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Azerbaijani athlete Amina Aliyeva has won gold at the World Kung Fu Championship held in Perugia, Italy, Trend reports.

Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva shared photos and videos from the event on her Instagram page.

The 11-year-old claimed a confident victory in the light sanda category, securing the top spot on the podium.