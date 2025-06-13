Azerbaijan portrays tourism sector's share in its economy in 2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13.​ The share of the tourism sector in Azerbaijan's economy last year was 4.5 percent, and the non-oil and gas sector was 6.7 percent, as preliminary estimates show, Deputy Head of the State Tourism Agency's Tourism Policy and Strategy Department Gunay Bayramova said at a press conference held at the Shahdag Tourism Center on the occasion of the opening of the summer season, Trend reports.

She also noted that from 2018 through 2024, the GDP production in the realm of tourist accommodation and public catering activities has been on the upswing, climbing an average of 3.8 percent each year. This steady growth has led to a remarkable 30 percent increase in added value over seven years, ultimately hitting 3.1 billion manat ($1.8 billion) in 2024.

Bayramova underscored that from 2017 through the preceding year, there was a notable escalation of 44.4 percent in the proliferation of hospitality establishments and hotel-type enterprises, alongside a substantial augmentation of approximately 62 percent in their one-time capacity.

