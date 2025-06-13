Tajikistan, First Abu Dhabi Bank explore new avenues for financial cooperation

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, June 13. Ambassador of Tajikistan to the UAE, Ashrafjon Gulov, met with Hana Al Rostamani, Group Chief Executive Officer of First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), and discussed opportunities for enhanced financial cooperation, Trend reports citing the Embassy of Tajikistan in the UAE.

In the course of the meeting, the sides emphasized the importance of establishing closer ties between Tajikistan’s banking institutions and FAB, with a focus on strengthening economic and financial relations.

The parties also discussed the potential for partnership in expanding correspondent banking relations, adhering to international financial standards, capacity building, and organizing study tours and training programs for banking professionals in countries.

FAB, the UAE’s largest bank and one of the world’s leading financial institutions, offers a wide range of customized financial solutions through its corporate, investment, and personal banking services. The discussions marked a step toward greater engagement between the financial sectors of Tajikistan and the UAE.