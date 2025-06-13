Uzbekistan embarks on urban planning revolution with World Bank and Turkish designers

Photo: the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 13. Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Economy and Finance, the World Bank, and Türkiye’s leading architecture and design firm, Studio Vertebra, have held strategic discussions to advance the development and implementation of modern urban master plans across the country, Trend reports.

The meeting brought together First Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance Ilkhom Norkulov, World Bank Senior Urbanization Specialist Muhammad Nada, and senior representatives of Studio Vertebra, Gencer Yalcin and Mehmet Bektash.

The discussions focused on crafting comprehensive master plans to transform regional centers into dynamic, livable urban environments with expanded green areas, enhanced recreational spaces, and modern public infrastructure. These efforts form part of Uzbekistan’s broader strategy for sustainable urban development, economic revitalization, and improved living standards.

Participants exchanged insights on global best practices and innovative planning methodologies, emphasizing the importance of context-driven solutions tailored to Uzbekistan’s unique regional needs. Special attention was given to the Kungrad district, where a pilot master plan is being developed to unlock local economic potential, expand commercial and public services, and attract investment.

The talks also highlighted how master planning can serve as a key tool for modernizing infrastructure, advancing green development, supporting digital transformation, and creating employment opportunities. The Kungrad initiative in particular is designed to align with modern urban standards while enhancing environmental sustainability and social inclusiveness.

This collaboration underscores Uzbekistan’s commitment to smart, forward-looking regional development, powered by international expertise and strategic partnerships.

Founded in 2009 and based in Istanbul, Studio Vertebra is an internationally recognized design firm specializing in urban planning, architecture, and interior design. Renowned for its sustainable and culturally adaptive approach, the firm is involved in shaping future-ready urban spaces across various regions.