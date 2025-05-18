Iran follows the principle of non-production of weapons of mass destruction - Araghchi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Iran, based on its ethical and religious principles, has never sought to possess nuclear weapons and remains a supporter of the principle of refusing to produce and use weapons of mass destruction, Trend reports.

Iran has always sought to resolve emerging international issues related to its nuclear program through transparency and constructive engagement, he said.

Araghchi stressed that Tehran is in favor of a fair and equitable agreement based on full respect for the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), recognition of Iran's nuclear rights and the simultaneous complete lifting of sanctions. He noted that Iran remains committed to the diplomatic path and demands a real and tangible lifting of unilateral restrictions that directly affect the Iranian people.

The Minister also expressed confidence that such an agreement could contribute to strengthening peace and stability in the region.

It should be noted that four rounds of indirect talks on the nuclear program were held between Iran and the United States: on April 12, 19, 26, and May 11. The discussions were held under the mediation of Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaid. The delegations were led by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and US Special Representative for Near East Affairs Steve Witkoff. The first, third and fourth rounds took place in Muscat (Oman), and the second in Rome (Italy).