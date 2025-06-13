Kazakhstan continues major road upgrades, highway projects in 2025

Kazakhstan plans to rebuild, repair, and maintain 13,000 kilometers of roads in 2025, with 9,000 already modernized. The Center–West highway will shorten the transit distance to Aktau port by 889 kilometers, while the Aktobe–Ulgaisyn and Karaganda–Zhezkazgan roads will be upgraded. These activities attempt to boost regional commerce, connectivity, and economic growth.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register