Iran discloses names of its senior officials killed in Israeli attack

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13.​ Five military and high-ranking officials have been killed so far as a result of the Israeli military airstrike on Iran, Trend reports.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, and Commander of the Khatam Al-Anbiya Headquarters Gholamali Rashid are the high-ranking military officers who died.

In addition, the Iranian Member of Parliament and former chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Fereydoon Abbasi, along with the physicist and rector of the Islamic Azad University, Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi, represent the high-ranking officials who have passed away.

