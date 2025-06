BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13.​ At least 50 people were injured in Israeli strikes on Tehran, including 35 children and women, Iranian state television announced, Trend reports.

"As a result of the Israeli attacks, about 50 victims were taken to hospitals, including at least 35 women and children," an Iranian TV presenter said live on air.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel