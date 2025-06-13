Israel halts operations at all diplomatic missions worldwide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13.​ Amid ongoing Israeli strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, Israel’s embassy in Russia's Moscow announced the suspension of operations of all its diplomatic missions worldwide, Trend reports citing Russian media.

Israeli embassies had already been placed on the highest state of alert prior to the suspension. The Israeli government has reportedly requested the host countries of its diplomatic missions to enhance security measures around these facilities in anticipation of possible protests and security concerns.

In the early hours of June 13, Israel launched air strikes on Iranian territory. The strikes resulted in the deaths of numerous high-ranking military officials, including Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami, Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters Gholamali Rashid, six nuclear scientists, and several senior officials.

Iran has formally requested an emergency meeting of the United Nations (UN) Security Council regarding the incident. At the same time, Iranian authorities have announced that a retaliatory strike against Israel will be carried out.

