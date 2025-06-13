Azerbaijani environmentalists meet in nation's Khankendi to run liberated lands (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13.​ Government officials gathered in the city of Khankendi for a meeting of the Environmental Working Group under the Interdepartmental Center, a body operating within Azerbaijan’s Coordination Headquarters tasked with overseeing post-conflict recovery in formerly occupied territories, Trend reports.

The assembly convened stakeholders from a multitude of governmental entities, alongside presidential emissaries designated to the jurisdictions of Jabrayil, Gubadli, Zangilan, Lachin, Kalbajar, Shusha, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Khojavend, Aghdara, Khojaly, and the enclave of Khankendi. Stakeholders engaged in infrastructural rehabilitation, ecological governance, and spatial administration were also integral participants in the confidential deliberations.

