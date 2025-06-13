Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Azerbaijani environmentalists meet in nation's Khankendi to run liberated lands (PHOTO)

Society Materials 13 June 2025 14:14 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani environmentalists meet in nation's Khankendi to run liberated lands (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Aslan Mammadli
Aslan Mammadli
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13.​ Government officials gathered in the city of Khankendi for a meeting of the Environmental Working Group under the Interdepartmental Center, a body operating within Azerbaijan’s Coordination Headquarters tasked with overseeing post-conflict recovery in formerly occupied territories, Trend reports.

The assembly convened stakeholders from a multitude of governmental entities, alongside presidential emissaries designated to the jurisdictions of Jabrayil, Gubadli, Zangilan, Lachin, Kalbajar, Shusha, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Khojavend, Aghdara, Khojaly, and the enclave of Khankendi. Stakeholders engaged in infrastructural rehabilitation, ecological governance, and spatial administration were also integral participants in the confidential deliberations.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Azerbaijani environmentalists meet in nation's Khankendi to run liberated lands (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani environmentalists meet in nation's Khankendi to run liberated lands (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani environmentalists meet in nation's Khankendi to run liberated lands (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani environmentalists meet in nation's Khankendi to run liberated lands (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani environmentalists meet in nation's Khankendi to run liberated lands (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani environmentalists meet in nation's Khankendi to run liberated lands (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani environmentalists meet in nation's Khankendi to run liberated lands (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani environmentalists meet in nation's Khankendi to run liberated lands (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani environmentalists meet in nation's Khankendi to run liberated lands (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani environmentalists meet in nation's Khankendi to run liberated lands (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani environmentalists meet in nation's Khankendi to run liberated lands (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani environmentalists meet in nation's Khankendi to run liberated lands (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani environmentalists meet in nation's Khankendi to run liberated lands (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani environmentalists meet in nation's Khankendi to run liberated lands (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani environmentalists meet in nation's Khankendi to run liberated lands (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani environmentalists meet in nation's Khankendi to run liberated lands (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani environmentalists meet in nation's Khankendi to run liberated lands (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani environmentalists meet in nation's Khankendi to run liberated lands (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani environmentalists meet in nation's Khankendi to run liberated lands (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani environmentalists meet in nation's Khankendi to run liberated lands (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani environmentalists meet in nation's Khankendi to run liberated lands (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani environmentalists meet in nation's Khankendi to run liberated lands (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more