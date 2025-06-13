Kazakhstani airline rerouting to steer clear of Iran and Iraq

Photo: Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 13.​ Kazakhstan's Air Astana airline will bypass Iranian and Iraqi airspace, the company said on Telegram, Trend reports.

"Air Astana Group informs customers about changes in the route of some regular and charter flights of Air Astana and FlyArystan due to the closure of Iranian and Iraqi airspace. Flights to Sharm el-Sheikh, Dubai, Doha, Manama, and Medina will be operated by bypassing Iranian and Iraqi airspace.

Air Astana is closely monitoring the situation and will inform about further changes.

We ask passengers to check the status of flights, as changes in departure and arrival times at destination airports are possible," the airline explained.

To note, on the night of June 12-13, the Israeli Air Force struck Iranian territory. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency throughout the country.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel