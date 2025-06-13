Valuation of Azerbaijani oil experiences upward trajectory

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on June 12 grew by $1.28 (1.77 percent) compared to the previous rate, now sitting at $73.45 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.
On an FOB basis in the Turkish Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light went up by $1.25 (1.76 percent) to $72.2 per barrel.
In the interim, the valuation of URALS crude rose by $0.98 (1.73
percent) relative to the antecedent rate, culminating in a price
point of $57.74 per barrel.
The North Sea benchmark crude, specifically Dated Brent, experienced an uptick of $1.18, translating to a 1.69 percent elevation from the preceding valuation, culminating in a settlement price of $70.85 per barrel.
The average price of a barrel of oil in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025 is estimated at $70.
