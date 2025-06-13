Chief of Iranian Armed Forces Staff dies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13.​ The Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, was killed as a result of an Israeli airstrike on Iran, Trend reports.

A group of military personnel also died with him.

To note, on June 13, as a result of an Israeli airstrike on Iran, a large number of military personnel, including the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Major General Hossein Salami, were killed.

