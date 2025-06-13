Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Egyptian media spotlights Azerbaijan among famous global cuisines

Society Materials 13 June 2025 15:51 (UTC +04:00)
Egyptian media spotlights Azerbaijan among famous global cuisines

Follow Trend on

Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13.​ The program "Journey to the World's Famous Cuisine" on the Egyptian "Hala Podcast" social media channel mentioned Azerbaijan, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend.

The head of the "Discover Azerbaijan!" project, Sadagat Aliashraf, provided information about Azerbaijani culture, traditions, and national cuisine in the program in order to promote the country.

She spoke about the celebration of the Novruz holiday in Azerbaijan on March 21 and demonstrated the khoncha (a large, ceremonial tray that is a central part of the Novruz celebrations).

Additionally, the project head briefed on various types of dishes prepared during the holiday.

The program can be watched at the link: https://youtu.be/8utb-yfsQOY?si=BsfRPvx5WZSkYN-J

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more