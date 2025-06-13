Eni Congo launches Yasika hub to strengthen LNG operations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Eni Congo has officially inaugurated its new Yasika logistics platform, a key infrastructure project aimed at supporting the country’s growing gas sector, Trend reports.

The launch ceremony was attended by the Congolese Minister of Hydrocarbons and Eni Congo’s Managing Director.

Located within Saipem’s base, Yasika — which means "new beginning" in Lingala — is set to become the operational hub for all of Eni Congo’s onshore and offshore activities. The facility is designed to streamline the transit of equipment, materials, and personnel while upholding high standards of safety, environmental protection, and quality.

The platform plays a central role in the Congo LNG project, supporting two floating liquefaction units: Tango FLNG, already operational since December 2023, and the larger Nguya FLNG, expected to start production by the end of 2025. Yasika also supports the construction of new installations and the modernization of existing infrastructure, including the Litchendjili plant.

Covering nearly 190,000 square meters, Yasika features a 285-meter quay, 16,000 square meters of workshops and storage, 1,000 square meters of office space, and dedicated facilities for marine transport and drilling support.

A standout aspect of the project is its emphasis on local content. Yasika hosts the fabrication of Midwater Arch structures, vital for hydrocarbon transport, entirely carried out in the Republic of the Congo. This initiative supports skills development among the Congolese workforce and integrates local suppliers into large-scale energy projects.