Development of oncology services holds priority in Azerbaijan's state policy - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Development of oncological service is a priority of Azerbaijan's state policy, Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev said at the First Congress of Oncologists of the Member States of the Organization of Turkic States, Trend reports.

He also noted that the advancement of oncological care within the nation is currently under the purview of the state leadership's strategic focus.

"Thanks to the personal support of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, significant successes have been achieved in this sphere. The National Oncology Center, equipped with advanced technologies, has become one of the leading medical institutions in the region," the minister noted.

