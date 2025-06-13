Tajikistan steps up energy exploration with CNPC’s Bokhtar Seismic survey

Photo: Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan

Tajikistan has launched 2D seismic survey operations under the “Bokhtar” oil and gas project, led by China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC). The initiative aims to explore the country’s hydrocarbon potential in the southwest and is seen as a strategic step in boosting economic development and energy cooperation with China.

