Iranian President set to address nation in wake of Israeli strikes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13.​ President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian will soon deliver a public address in response to the recent Israeli airstrike on Iran, a post on the president's official X page said, Trend reports.

The post notes that the president is currently leading efforts to manage the aftermath of the attack, and a special session of the Cabinet of Ministers has been convened to assess the situation.

In the early hours of June 13, Israel launched air strikes on Iranian territory. The strikes resulted in the deaths of numerous high-ranking military officials, including Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami, Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters Gholamali Rashid, six nuclear scientists, and several senior officials.

Iran has formally requested an emergency meeting of the United Nations (UN) Security Council regarding the incident. At the same time, Iranian authorities have announced that a retaliatory strike against Israel will be carried out.

