BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13.​ The Israeli Ministry of Health, in conjunction with the Ministry of Defense, has issued directives mandating the strategic relocation of all hospital personnel to fortified zones, encompassing designated bomb shelters, Trend reports.

The ministry additionally advised the populace to refrain from accessing healthcare facilities during this critical juncture, unless for imperative medical exigencies.

