BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13.​ The US Embassy in Israel has issued a warning to all its employees and their families, Trend reports.

The diplomatic mission has instructed them not to leave their current location until further notice for security reasons.

The previous day, the embassy advised employees and their families not to leave the borders of Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Beersheba.

