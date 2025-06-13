Bulgaria, China forge stronger ties in national statistics and digital innovation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. A delegation from the National Statistical Institute of Bulgaria, led by Assoc. Prof. Atanas Atanasov, PhD, President of the NSI, visited the headquarters of the National Bureau of Statistics of China in Beijing and met with Commissioner Kang Yi and heads of units in the institution. Slav Karaslavov, Head of the Trade and Economic Affairs Service at the Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Beijing, also participated in the meeting, Trend reports.

The event was held in the context of the historical and traditionally good diplomatic relations between Bulgaria and China and aims to build on last year’s meeting between the Deputy President of the NSI, Svilen Kolev, PhD, and the Deputy Commissioner of the National Bureau of Statistics of China Ruan Jianhong.

The President of the NSI and the Commissioner of the National Bureau of Statistics of China presented the organization, work, and development of the national statistical systems of the two countries and expressed a mutual desire to establish deeper bilateral cooperation.

The NSI delegation, consisting of Prof. Mihail Konchev, PhD, Deputy President of the NSI, Milko Petsankov the Director of the General Administration Directorate and Maria Gochova Head of International Relations and Projects Department, is in Beijing at the invitation of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Sofia to participate in a seminar on “Digitalization and Establishing a New Model of Global Digital Cooperation” within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.

The event was orchestrated by the China Center for Urban Development in response to a directive from the Ministry of Commerce of China. Throughout the seminar, attendees were immersed in an exploration of China's advancements in the realms of digital transformation, automation technologies, artificial intelligence integration, and cybersecurity frameworks, emphasizing the intricacies of data governance.



The seminar agenda encompassed excursions to premier Chinese enterprises within the domain of information and communication technologies.

