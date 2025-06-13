Kyrgyzstan kicks off reconstruction on section of Barskon-Karakol road

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 13. Reconstruction work has started on the 75-kilometer section of the Barskon-Karakol road in the Jeti-Oguz district of the Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Transport and Communications.

During the event, Minister of Transport and Communications Absattar Syrgabayev highlighted the significance of the project for regional transport development, noting that the Issyk-Kul ring road totals 440 kilometers, with nearly 365 kilometers already funded and 333 kilometers under reconstruction.

The ongoing initiative aims to augment the existing two-lane thoroughfare to a four-lane configuration, encompassing enhancements to pedestrian pathways, subterranean pedestrian crossings, structural overpasses, hydrological management systems, and illumination infrastructure in adjacent communities.

The minister emphasized that the improved road will enhance safety and comfort for local residents, boost tourism, and drive economic growth in the region. Issyk-Kul attracts thousands of tourists annually, including many foreigners, but poor road conditions on the southern shore have hindered tourism development. The reconstruction will improve access to resort areas and increase visitor flow.

The Chinese company China Road and Bridge Corporation was selected as the general contractor, recognized for its experience in major infrastructure projects across Central Asia.

This reconstruction covers the 75 km stretch from Barskon village to the city of Karakol, between kilometers 141 and 216 of the Issyk-Kul ring road.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel