Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Iran

UK's PM urges Iran and Israel to de-escalate tensions

Iran Materials 13 June 2025 10:43 (UTC +04:00)
UK's PM urges Iran and Israel to de-escalate tensions
Photo: Keir Starmer / X

Follow Trend on

Farhad Mammadov
Farhad Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13.​ UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has expressed concern over Israel's strikes on Iran and called on the parties to de-escalate tensions, The Daily Telegraph said, Trend reports.

"The reports of these strikes are concerning and we urge all parties to step back and reduce tensions urgently. Escalation serves no one in the region.

Stability in the Middle East must be the priority and we are engaging partners to de-escalate. Now is the time for restraint, calm and a return to diplomacy," the prime minister noted.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more