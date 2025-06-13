Azerbaijan breaks ground on central hospitals across liberated areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13.​ Azerbaijan plans to construct central hospitals in the recently liberated districts of Lachin and Kalbajar, Trend reports.

The Ministry of Health has already initiated the necessary preparations for these projects through its construction management department.

The ministry has commissioned the preparation of design and cost-estimate documents for the hospitals to İba Group LLC and signed a contract with the company. Under the agreement, the company received over 1.1 million manat ($647,000) for its services.

Founded in 2019, İba Group LLC is responsible for developing the project documentation. The company has a registered capital of 50 manat ($29.4) and is legally represented by Ilgar Baylarov.

