Kazakhstan to enhance its maritime capabilities with procurement of new vessels
Photo: KazTransOil
Kazakhstan is gearing up to hit the ground running in 2025 by adding eight shiny new vessels to its fleet—six dry cargo ships and two ferries—while also putting the pedal to the metal on expanding automated weight control systems on its highways. The government is keeping its nose to the grindstone with new airports and infrastructure upgrades in the pipeline.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy