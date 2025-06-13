Join Birbank’s “Birinci” tariff and get bonuses!

The country's first digital banking platform, Birbank, in partnership with Bakcell, the leader in innovation and speed, is launching a unique project for the first time in Azerbaijan. Customers can now obtain SIM cards designed exclusively for Bakcell’s “Birinci” tariff and activate their numbers online without submitting any documents, simply by scanning the QR code included inside the SIM package.

By joining the “Birinci” tariff for as little as 6.90 AZN, users gain access to affordable mobile services along with a range of special benefits:

Continued free internet access for using the Birbank application even after the data package is exhausted;

An additional 1% cashback on utility, TV, internet, mobile, and landline payments;

An extra 0.5% cashback on QR payments made via the Birbank application;

Two discount coupons worth 10% each for purchases on Trendyol;

Free subscription to Umico Premium services;

The ability to customize tariff settings based on personal needs.

SIM cards can be obtained at Kapital Bank/Birbank branches located in “28 Mall”, “Gənclik Mall”, “Sahil”, “Binəqədi”, “8th microdistrict”, “Yasamal”, and “Sumqayıt”, as well as in Bravo supermarket branches in “Gənclik Mall”, “Koroğlu”, “20 Yanvar”, and “Əhmədli”. The SIM cards are distributed through special stands installed in these locations. Users can scan the QR code from the stand or the SIM package using the Birbank app to instantly and digitally activate their number and start enjoying the “Birinci” tariff.

For more information: http://b-b.az/btpr

Birbank, known for delivering the latest digital innovations and banking products, serves its customers through its mobile app with over 3 million active users, 121 branches, and 52 departments, making it the largest branch network in Azerbaijan. Until 2025, the bank operated under the name Kapital Bank, the country’s first bank and it’s a part of Pasha Holding. Kapital Bank continues its activities as a financial institution. For more information about the bank’s products and services, you can visit https://birbank.az/, call the 196 Information Center, or reach out through the bank’s various social media pages.