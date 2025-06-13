No damage to Iran’s Bushehr nuclear facility, IAEA confirms

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. The International Atomic Energy Agency has confirmed that Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant has not been subjected to Israeli strikes, Trend reports.

"Iranian authorities have informed the IAEA that the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant has not been targeted and that no increase in radiation levels has been observed at the Natanz site," said Rafael Grossi, the IAEA Director General.

Earlier, the agency confirmed Natanz nuclear facility in Iran among the targets of Israeli strikes. "The IAEA is closely monitoring the deeply concerning situation in Iran. Agency can confirm Natanz site among targets," Grossi said.

The Israeli Air Force has launched a strike inside Iran. Defense Minister Israel Katz has declared a nationwide state of emergency.