Kazakhstan's Samruk-Kazyna reports on investments in logistics and energy sectors
Photo: Kazakh Government
Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov chaired a meeting of the Board of Directors of Samruk-Kazyna, focusing on the implementation of major investment projects and the fund’s financial performance. Samruk-Kazyna is currently overseeing 46 investment projects across sectors including oil and gas, petrochemicals, energy, transport and logistics, and mining.
