Kazakhstan's Samruk-Kazyna reports on investments in logistics and energy sectors

Photo: Kazakh Government

Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov chaired a meeting of the Board of Directors of Samruk-Kazyna, focusing on the implementation of major investment projects and the fund’s financial performance. Samruk-Kazyna is currently overseeing 46 investment projects across sectors including oil and gas, petrochemicals, energy, transport and logistics, and mining.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register