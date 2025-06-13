Verify Your Identity on “digital.login” with “SİMA KYC”!

“SİMA KYC”, a digital solution developed by "AzInTelecom" LLC, one of the companies of AZCON Holding, has been integrated into the “digital.login” unified access platform, operated by the Innovation and Digital Development Agency.

New users who register in the system can now verify their identity in real-time using “SİMA KYC”. During registration on digital.login.gov.az using an identification number, users are first requested to enter their PIN code and the serial number of their ID. A video recording of the user's face is then taken, followed by uploading a photo of their identity card. After that, the identity is confirmed using the "SİMA KYC" digital solution through facial recognition.

By integrating "SİMA KYC’s" artificial intelligence technology into the video registration process on "digital.login", user requests are processed promptly.

It should be noted that this integration aims to enhance the security of users’ accounts and improve the overall user experience.

Acting as a digital bridge between institutions and users, “SİMA KYC” enables real-time identity verification. The solution can be applied across all processes that require proof of identity.

For more detailed information, visit sima.az or contact the Call Center at 157.

Users can also access the “digital.login” platform with the next-generation SİMA digital signature. To get started, it is necessary to download the “SİMA İmza” app on your smartphone and complete the registration.