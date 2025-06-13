Azerbaijan breathes new life into liberated territories with national park initiative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. A new National Park is being created on the territory of the towns of Khankendi and Shusha, as well as Aghdara and Khojaly districts of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, the Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, head of the working group on environmental issues of the Interdepartmental Center in Khankendi Vugar Kerimov said, Trend reports.

He made the announcement at today's meeting of the working group, Trend reports on Friday.

"The national park will cover an area of 100,000 hectares. The map of the park has already been prepared and sent to the State Committee on Property Issues. Creation of the new park is planned to be completed by the end of this year," he added.

Representatives of relevant government agencies, special representatives of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Jabrayil, Gubadli, Zangilan, Lachin, Kalbajar, Shusha, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Khojavend, Aghdara, Khojaly districts and in the city of Khankendi, as well as representatives of the Restoration, Construction and Management Service took part in the regular meeting of the Working Group on Environmental Issues of the Interdepartmental Center under the Coordination Headquarters, created for the centralized resolution of issues in the territories liberated from occupation in Khankendi.