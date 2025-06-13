Azerbaijan voices deep concern over Israeli strikes on Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. We are deeply concerned by the military operation carried out by the State of Israel against the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"While resolutely condemning the escalation of the situation, we urge the parties to resolve their differences through dialogue and diplomatic means, following the norms and principles of international law.

We particularly emphasize the importance of ensuring the safety of the civilian population and facilities.

It is important to continue contacts through diplomatic channels and efforts within the framework of relevant international mechanisms in order to prevent further escalation of the situation in the Middle East," the statement reads.

The Israeli Air Force has launched a strike inside Iran. Defense Minister Israel Katz has declared a nationwide state of emergency.

As a result of the Israeli military airstrike on Iran, a large number of military personnel were killed, including the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, and the Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami.