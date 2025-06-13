Romania raising stakes on energy imports as its local production takes nosedive

Romania recorded notable shifts in its energy sector in the first four months of 2025, with increased reliance on imports and a strong rise in solar output. Despite declines in domestic production and hydroelectric generation, the country saw overall energy and electricity resource growth, driven by higher household consumption and expanding exports.

