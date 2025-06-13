EBRD boosts Uzbekistan’s private sector with targeted investments

Photo: EBRD

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is investing $6 million in Uzbekistan’s Angren Group to boost local production of eco-friendly building materials. The funding will support expansion, innovation, and governance improvements, reducing the country’s reliance on imports in a growing construction sector.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register