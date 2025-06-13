Israeli strikes on Iran send gas prices in Europe through roof

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13.​ The price of gas on the European stock exchange shot up by 4.5 percent in the wake of Israel's strikes on Iran, Trend reports.

According to the London ICE stock exchange, the price of July futures of blue fuel on the TTF hub in the Netherlands rose to $453 per 1,000 cubic meters.

To note, over 200 Israeli Air Force jets attacked over 100 targets, including high-ranking military hideouts, in Iran overnight. The attack killed Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri, and Commander of the Khatem al-Anbiya (Air Defense Forces) Headquarters Gholamali Rashid. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that Israel's actions will not go unanswered.

