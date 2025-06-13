Kyrgyzstan, China join forces to launch seismic isolator plant
Kyrgyzstan and China have signed an agreement to build a seismic isolator manufacturing plant, aiming to enhance engineering infrastructure and seismic protection technologies. The plant will be jointly managed, with Kyrgyzstan holding the majority stake. The project also includes setting up mobile and stationary laboratories for earth crust research.
