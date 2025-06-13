Kazakhstan, China's Geo-Jade Petroleum discuss collaboration prospects

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 13. Kazakhstan's Prime Minister, Olzhas Bektenov, and Wang Wentao, President of Hong Kong Sino-Science Oil and Gas Co., Ltd. (Geo-Jade Petroleum), discussed collaboration in the oil and gas sector, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

During the talks, the sides focused on the development of the complex gas extraction project at the Sozak field in the Kyzylorda region.

Kazakhstan expressed interest in continuing mutually beneficial cooperation and unlocking the potential of unconventional resources to enhance energy security and economic growth. The parties agreed to advance the project through working group discussions.

Geo-Jade Petroleum, a leading Chinese oil and gas exploration company, has been operating in Kazakhstan for over a decade, having previously implemented several major projects totaling over $3 billion and created approximately 1,000 permanent jobs for the local population.