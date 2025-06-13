Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan breathes new life into natural beauty of its Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly

Society Materials 13 June 2025 16:09 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan breathes new life into natural beauty of its Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly

Aslan Mammadli
Aslan Mammadli
KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, June 13.​ Natural resources of Azerbaijan in the occupied territories had been plundered by Armenia, Sabuhi Gahramanov, deputy special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Khankendi city, Aghdara and Khojaly districts, said at a regular meeting of the Working Group on Ecology of the Interdepartmental Center in Khankendi, Trend reports.

He reminded that in Khankendi city and the Aghdara and Khojaly districts, Armenia committed environmental terror and secretly destroyed natural resources, and serious damage was caused to natural monuments, reserves, forests, and biodiversity in these territories, and agricultural lands were rendered unusable.

According to Gahramanov, during the occupation, the available minerals, non-ferrous and ferrous metals, mineral waters, and other freshwater resources, as well as lands included in the forest fund, had been exploited, systematically destroying flora and fauna.

At the same time, hundreds of thousands of mines planted in the ground have become a major environmental disaster for the residents of these territories. Currently, demining and cleaning up unexploded ordnance is being carried out rapidly in these territories.

