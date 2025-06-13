Iran calls for emergency meeting of UN Security Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13.​ The permanent mission of Iran to the United Nations is advocating for the convening of an urgent session of the UN Security Council in response to the recent military incursion by Israel into Iranian territory, a letter addressed by the mission, Trend reports.

The letter emphasized the imperative for the Security Council to convene expeditiously and adopt a resolute stance denouncing Israel's offensive actions.



The letter further articulated that Israel has executed unauthorized aerial bombardments on Iran's nuclear infrastructure as well as both military and civilian installations, constituting a blatant contravention of the UN Charter and prevailing international legal frameworks, thereby jeopardizing both global and regional stability.

"One of the Israeli aerial bombardments was executed on the Natanz nuclear installation under the oversight of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Assaults on these facilities, apart from jeopardizing civilian safety, have precipitated radiological hazards and a critical incident within the locality. Intentional assaults on nuclear installations constitute a definitive breach of the Convention on the Physical Protection of Nuclear Materials," added the letter.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel