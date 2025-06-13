OTS members getting their ducks in row towards joint emergency response mechanism

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Azerbaijani Parliament ratified the agreement on the establishment of the civil defense mechanism of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Trend reports.

The matter was deliberated upon during today's plenary assembly of the parliament.



The legislative proposal regarding the ratification of the "Agreement on the establishment of the civil defense mechanism of the OTS" was subjected to a voting process and successfully passed in its initial reading.



The accord was executed by delegates from the administrations of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan on November 6, 2024, in Bishkek.



The objective of the civil defense framework of the OTS is to establish a unified disaster response capability aimed at addressing exigent requirements during calamities and crisis scenarios that may occur within the jurisdictions of member states and observer states of the OTS, in addition to other nations.

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS), previously known as the Turkic Council or the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, is an intergovernmental entity that includes all but one of the internationally recognized Turkic sovereign nations. The primary objective is to foster extensive collaboration among the Turkic nations. The General Secretariat of OTS is situated in Istanbul, Türkiye.

