Israeli defense ministry states ongoing strikes on Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13.​ Israel's Air Force is continuing its airstrikes on Iran, Major General Effi Defrin, spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), said at a press conference, Trend reports.

"The Israel Defense Forces are actively implementing the attack plan to achieve the operation's set objectives while intensifying defense measures for Israel," he said.

He answered a question about a possible can of worms regarding a ballistic missile attack from Iran.

“The operation is only just beginning,” Defrin said.

He mentioned that the military is keeping a close eye on Iranian moves and “getting ready for any reactions from Iran.”

In the early hours of June 13, Israel launched air strikes on Iranian territory. The strikes resulted in the deaths of numerous high-ranking military officials, including Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami, Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters Gholamali Rashid, six nuclear scientists, and several senior officials.

Iran has formally requested an emergency meeting of the United Nations (UN) Security Council regarding the incident. At the same time, Iranian authorities have announced that a retaliatory strike against Israel will be carried out.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel