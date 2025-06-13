President Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of 1st Congress of Oncologists of OTS states

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has addressed the participants of the First Congress of Oncologists of the Member States of the Organization of Turkic States, Trend reports.

"I extend my sincere greetings on the occasion of the commencement of the First Congress of Oncologists of the Member States of the Organization of Turkic States in Baku and wish each of you success in your noble mission of safeguarding public health.

I welcome with great satisfaction the organization of this significant event - focused on the pressing health issues increasingly affecting people - in the capital of our country. I regard it as a special recognition of the successful progress and achievements of Azerbaijan’s oncology services over the past years.

Today, Azerbaijan's healthcare system is equipped with a robust material and technical infrastructure, as well as a highly qualified workforce, providing broad opportunities for the application of modern diagnostic and treatment methods. Projects and state programs aimed at the rapid advancement of various fields of healthcare are being consistently implemented across the country.

The Organization of Turkic States’ commitment to fostering comprehensive cooperation toward shared goals underscores the importance of jointly benefiting from accumulated expertise and strengthening collective efforts in addressing common challenges.

In this context, the wide-ranging discussions and in-depth exchanges based on the latest innovations in medical science - set to take place at the Congress with the participation of leading experts from around the world - are commendable for addressing many of the key issues confronting the healthcare institutions of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States.

I believe that your Congress, with its scientific and practical significance, will contribute to the further enhancement of current treatment methods and will help define key priorities for future collaboration among oncologists across the Turkic world," the address reads.