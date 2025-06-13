Israeli embassy in Georgia pauses operations amid ongoing development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13.​ The Israeli Embassy in Georgia has temporarily suspended its operations in response to recent developments in the region, the embassy’s official social media channels said, Trend reports.

“Due to recent events, the embassy is closed, and consular services will not be available. For updates, please refer to the embassy’s official website," the post said.

In the early hours of June 13, Israel launched air strikes on Iranian territory. The strikes resulted in the deaths of numerous high-ranking military officials, including Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami, Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters Gholamali Rashid, six nuclear scientists, and several senior officials.

Iran has formally requested an emergency meeting of the United Nations (UN) Security Council regarding the incident. At the same time, Iranian authorities have announced that a retaliatory strike against Israel will be carried out.

