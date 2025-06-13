Uzbekistan, JBIC deepen cooperation on infrastructure and green economy

Photo: The Ministry of Finance and Economy of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 13. In a meeting between a delegation from the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) headed by Governor Nobumitsu Hayashi and the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Jamshid Kuchkarov, the goal of the meeting was to strengthen bilateral economic and infrastructure cooperation, Trend reports.

In the heat of the discussions, the two sides tossed around ideas on Uzbekistan’s pressing economic priorities, such as nurturing a green economy, fast-tracking infrastructure projects, backing IT and artificial intelligence, and giving a leg up to small business growth. They also addressed opportunities for launching modern, mutually beneficial projects in strategic sectors.

Special attention was given to the expansion of public-private partnership (PPP) frameworks. The parties discussed the importance of accelerating the implementation of key PPP initiatives in the following areas:

Construction and modernization of regional hospitals equipped with advanced technologies;

Upgrades to the national electricity supply system;

Development of modern infrastructure projects;

Enhancement of clean drinking water supply systems;

Creation of sustainable heating systems using cutting-edge technologies;

Construction of modern road infrastructure.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both parties reaffirmed their commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation and agreed to continue working systematically and effectively toward the implementation of joint goals in priority sectors.

The meeting was also attended by Ken Imai, Head of JBIC’s Representative Office in Moscow; Otabek Fozilkarimov, Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan, Jasur Karshibayev, Advisor to the Minister and other senior Uzbek officials.

JBIC is a state-owned Japanese financial institution established in 1999, specializing in the financing of international economic and infrastructure projects in collaboration with Japanese companies. As of 2023, JBIC manages assets totaling approximately $150 billion and plays a key role in advancing Japanese exports and global economic partnerships.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel