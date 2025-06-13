Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Turkish President slams Israel's attack on Iran

Türkiye Materials 13 June 2025 16:44 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye

Farhad Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has sharply criticized Israel's attack on Iran, claiming that the Israeli administration is attempting to pull the whole region and the globe into a hornet's nest of trouble, Trend reports, citing the Turkish president's post on the X page.

"Since this morning, Israel has taken its strategy of drowning our region, especially Gaza, in blood, tears, and instability to a very dangerous stage. Israel's attacks targeting our neighbor Iran are a blatant provocation that disregards international law. These attacks, which occurred at a time when talks about Iran’s nuclear program are intensifying and international pressure is increasing due to inhumane actions against Gaza, clearly reveal Israel’s lawless mentality," Erdoğan wrote.

