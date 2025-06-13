IAEA chief willing to travel to Iran for post-attack nuclear site assessment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi is ready to travel to Iran to assess the situation at the nuclear sites, following Israeli strikes, Trend reports.

"I stand ready to engage with all relevant parties to help ensure the protection of nuclear facilities and the continued peaceful use of nuclear technology in accordance with the Agency mandate, including deploying Agency nuclear security and safety experts, in addition to our safeguards inspectors in Iran, whenever necessary, to ensure that nuclear installations are fully protected and continue to be used exclusively by Iran.

I wish to inform the Board that I have indicated to the respective authorities my readiness to travel at the earliest to assess the situation and ensure safety, security, and non-proliferation in Iran," Grossi said in a statement.

The Israeli Air Force has launched a strike inside Iran. Defense Minister Israel Katz has declared a nationwide state of emergency.

As a result of the Israeli military airstrike on Iran, a large number of military personnel were killed, including the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, and the Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami.