Israel pulls trigger on mobilization as tensions with Iran hike

Iran Materials 13 June 2025 11:26 (UTC +04:00)

Farhad Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13.​ The activation of reserve personnel and military forces has been declared in Israel in response to the escalating geopolitical tensions with Iran, Trend reports via the Israeli Ynet portal.

"The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), in accordance with Order No. 8, is mobilizing thousands of reserve soldiers to vital units - the Air Force, the Home Front Command, the Northern and Central Commands, the Military Intelligence and the Anti-Tank Defense Command," the portal said.

