Azerbaijan - reliable partner contributing to Europe's energy security - Commissioner Jørgensen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Azerbaijan is a reliable partner contributing to Europe's energy security, said Commissioner for Energy and Housing, Dan Jørgensen, as he welcomed Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy, Parviz Shabazov, in Brussels today to exchange on the strategic energy partnership between the EU and Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the European Commission.

Discussions centred on continuous cooperation on gas supplies, notably via the Southern Gas Corridor, as well as the possibility to expand green energy links and work towards market integration across the region in line with the recent EU Black Sea Strategy adopted by the Commission.

“Azerbaijan is a reliable partner contributing to Europe's energy security. On top of gas supplies, we continue to work together on renewables, energy efficiency, energy infrastructure and methane emissions abatement. Today's dialogue is another stepping stone in making our strategic energy partnership future-oriented and mutually beneficial,” Commissioner Jørgensen.

Today's meeting follows the 11th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 3rd Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council which took place in April, in Baku.