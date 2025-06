BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Rescue and relief operations are currently underway at more than 60 sites hit in Iran, said the Emergency Management Committee set up by the Iranian Red Crescent Society, Trend reports.

The report notes that aid is being provided to the wounded and those affected in the targeted areas.

Israel’s airstrike on Iran resulted in the deaths of numerous military personnel, including Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri and IRGC Commander Hossein Salami.