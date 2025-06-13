European heavyweights meet to discuss Israel's attack on Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13.​ German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer have held a phone conversation, discussing Israel's strikes on Iran, a German media outlet citing the local government official said, Trend reports.

"They discussed today's Israeli targeted strikes on Iran's nuclear program and Iran's military response to them, and they agreed to keep this issue on the agenda," the statement said.

To note, on the morning of June 13, Israel launched military air strikes on Iran. The strikes killed a large number of high-ranking military personnel, including Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami, Commander of the Khatem al-Anbiya Headquarters Gholamali Rashid, six nuclear scientists, and senior officials. Iran has requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council over the incident. At the same time, the Iranian side has announced that it will carry out a retaliatory attack on Israel.

